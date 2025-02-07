VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.006236.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
VFLO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. 1,204,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,908. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.
About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
