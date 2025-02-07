VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.006236.

VFLO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.20. 1,204,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,908. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

