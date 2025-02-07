Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 4.8% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.95 and last traded at $116.56. Approximately 2,763,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,138,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

