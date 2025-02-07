BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

BorgWarner has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,414. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 20,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $698,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,656.02. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.