Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $9.44 Million in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 144,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

