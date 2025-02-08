Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 388,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 285,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
