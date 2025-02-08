Northstar Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,793 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,615,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 79,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QCOM stock opened at $167.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

