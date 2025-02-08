Top Grocery Stocks To Consider – February 05th

Uber Technologies, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, and Mondelez International are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, and retailing of food and household goods commonly found in grocery stores. Investors may consider grocery stocks as part of their investment portfolios due to the stable and consistent demand for these essential products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. 54,552,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,777,939. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.74 on Wednesday, reaching $1,035.60. The company had a trading volume of 879,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,036.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $956.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $910.75.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,181,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,005,478. The stock has a market cap of $818.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.55. 1,564,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,386. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $491.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $461.30 and a 200 day moving average of $456.68.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,423,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,780. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

