Best Large Cap Stocks To Research – February 05th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Advanced Micro Devices are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These companies are well-established, generally considered to be financially stable, and often included in major stock market indices. Investors often view large cap stocks as a lower-risk investment option compared to mid or small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $5.80 on Wednesday, hitting $124.45. 204,154,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,577,719. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average is $129.39.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $13.87 on Wednesday, hitting $378.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,355,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,054,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 185.60, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $406.20 and its 200-day moving average is $301.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,756,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,374,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.59. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

