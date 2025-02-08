D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,887 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,623,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,201,000 after acquiring an additional 793,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,168,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,944,000 after buying an additional 556,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after acquiring an additional 434,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,571,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,459,000 after buying an additional 227,048 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

