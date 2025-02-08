Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $193.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $164.34 and a twelve month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

