Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys 31 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.1% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,013.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,027.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $914.82 and its 200 day moving average is $787.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $4,500,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,144,250. The trade was a 25.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,517 shares of company stock worth $285,805,037. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

