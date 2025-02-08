Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,039 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 460,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,747,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $74.76 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

