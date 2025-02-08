Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and traded as low as $18.95. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 113,699 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

(Get Free Report)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.