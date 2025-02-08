Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2533 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Globe Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTMEY remained flat at $33.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. Globe Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.

About Globe Telecom

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

