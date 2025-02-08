Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2533 per share on Monday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.
Globe Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTMEY remained flat at $33.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. Globe Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63.
About Globe Telecom
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Telecom
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why New Tariffs Could Boost These 3 Basic Materials Stocks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/03 – 02/07
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.