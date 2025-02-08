Vest Financial LLC Buys 12,880 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $49,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 495.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $202.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.94. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $150.70 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

