Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 91071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.