Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 140373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Avolta Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93.
Avolta Company Profile
Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.
