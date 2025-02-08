Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,012,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 269,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

