ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Trading Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.33. 16,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,456% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

ALS Stock Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

ALS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.