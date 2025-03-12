BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.92 and last traded at C$10.97. Approximately 129,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 132,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.76.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.