BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.92 and last traded at C$10.97. Approximately 129,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 132,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.76.

