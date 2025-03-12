Santhera Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Trading 69.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) shares were up 69.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

