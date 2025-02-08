Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
