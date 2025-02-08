Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Jeffrey Isaac Louis Wright Buys 2,275 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Isaac Louis Wright bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,137.25.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CWB remained flat at C$56.63 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.66 and a 1 year high of C$61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins lowered Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$60.30 to C$63.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.83.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Further Reading

