Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 3,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 26,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

