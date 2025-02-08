So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Down 4.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.87. 15,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 37,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

So-Young International Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

