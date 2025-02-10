HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 2.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in HP by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $4,997,076.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

