Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $77,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after buying an additional 436,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after acquiring an additional 417,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.
TTWO stock opened at $208.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $212.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.73.
In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
