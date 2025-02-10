MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $128.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,914,008 shares in the company, valued at $731,385,369.36. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,366 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total value of $189,969.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,855.48. This trade represents a 17.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,532 shares of company stock valued at $27,902,795 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI stock opened at $127.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.04. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

