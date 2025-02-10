Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,626,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 92,842.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 123,481 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 200,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14,315.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,223,000 after purchasing an additional 101,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This trade represents a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $720.25 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.71 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $618.61 and a 200-day moving average of $754.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 22.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

