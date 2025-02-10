Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,583 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $603.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $493.07 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $600.67 and a 200-day moving average of $581.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

