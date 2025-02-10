Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

