Vest Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $181.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $213.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

