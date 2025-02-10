2,725 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 259,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.13.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

