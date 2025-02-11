Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Price

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,514,000 after acquiring an additional 253,014 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,041,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

