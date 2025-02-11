WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. WESCO International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.000-14.500 EPS.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $185.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.43. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $132.37 and a 52 week high of $216.17.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.88.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

