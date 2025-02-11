New Republic Capital LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,155 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 5.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after buying an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 188.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,786,000 after buying an additional 1,967,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 29.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

