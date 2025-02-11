Marathon Petroleum Files 8-K with the SEC Detailing Key Agreements

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, a Delaware-based company operating in the oil and gas industry, filed an 8-K form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on February 6, 2025. The company reported the signing of several significant agreements related to its financial activities.

Get alerts:

In the filing, Marathon Petroleum Corporation disclosed an Underwriting Agreement dated February 6, 2025. The agreement involved collaborations with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and MUFG Securities Americas Inc., who acted as representatives for the various underwriters mentioned in the agreement.

Additionally, a Tenth Supplemental Indenture, dated February 10, 2025, was established between Marathon Petroleum Corporation and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., serving as the Trustee. This agreement included the Form of Notes.

Furthermore, the company included an Opinion of Jones Day in the filing as part of the exhibits submitted.

Under Item 9.01 of the filing, Marathon Petroleum Corporation mentioned that the submitted exhibits were related to financial statements and other essential documents.

The specific exhibits contained within the filing included:

1. Underwriting Agreement, dated as of February 6, 2025

2. Tenth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of February 10, 2025

3. Opinion of Jones Day

4. Consent of Jones Day (included in Exhibit 5.1)

5. Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

The filing was signed by Molly R. Benson, who holds the position of Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Marathon Petroleum Corporation, on behalf of the company. The report was submitted on February 10, 2025, as per regulatory requirements.

This filing sheds light on Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s recent financial proceedings and collaboration efforts, indicating key developments within the company’s operational landscape.

This news was brought to you based on information from the official 8-K SEC Filing submitted by Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Marathon Petroleum’s 8K filing here.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More