Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $146.58 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $146.78. The company has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.06.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

