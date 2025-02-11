Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EPC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

NYSE EPC opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

