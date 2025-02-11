Paladin Wealth LLC Buys 5,096 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 117.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,297,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,286,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,900 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $146.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 121.99%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

