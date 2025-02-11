Paladin Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Paladin Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

