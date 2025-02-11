Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,758,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $556.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $450.99 and a one year high of $561.66. The company has a market cap of $503.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.81 and a 200-day moving average of $531.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

