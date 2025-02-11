JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,096,000 after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,868,000 after acquiring an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
