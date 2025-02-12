Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 570,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 15.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 111,390 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,395,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 364,423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 476.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 278,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,660,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 213,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.68.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

