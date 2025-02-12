SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 12,322,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 54,428,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Several brokerages have commented on SOUN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 465,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $6,999,525.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,148 shares in the company, valued at $34,579,185.92. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $5,903,526.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,308,092.50. The trade was a 15.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343 in the last ninety days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 189,109 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

