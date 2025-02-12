Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declines By 66.3%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

VCRB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. 70,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRB. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

