Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declines By 66.3%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the January 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance
VCRB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. 70,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.
Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF
About Vanguard Core Bond ETF
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
Further Reading
