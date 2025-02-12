Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 761,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 298,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of C$52.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lembit Janes bought 268,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.50. Insiders purchased a total of 2,684,500 shares of company stock valued at $284,173 in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.