H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.35 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 7476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.



H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

