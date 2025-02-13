CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71, Zacks reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

CRSP stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. TD Cowen upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

