CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71, Zacks reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
CRSP stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $91.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
