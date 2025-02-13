Warther Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $407.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

